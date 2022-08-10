Brokerages Set The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Target Price at $72.56

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.22.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TKR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Timken from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Timken to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Timken Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE TKR opened at $64.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.69. Timken has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $79.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61.

Timken Dividend Announcement

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.31. Timken had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Timken will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total value of $570,089.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,400.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total value of $570,089.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,400.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,860 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $171,285.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,568 shares in the company, valued at $992,257.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timken

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Timken by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Timken by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Timken by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 422,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,673,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Timken by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $29,661,000. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

