Brokerages Set Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD) Price Target at GBX 155.10

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 155.10 ($1.87).

Several research firms recently commented on VOD. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 135 ($1.63) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 175 ($2.11) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($1.99) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.69) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 299,350 shares of Vodafone Group Public stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.53), for a total transaction of £380,174.50 ($459,369.86).

LON VOD opened at GBX 123.14 ($1.49) on Friday. Vodafone Group Public has a one year low of GBX 105 ($1.27) and a one year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.71). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 125.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 126.98. The company has a market capitalization of £34.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,038.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

