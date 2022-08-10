Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect Brookfield Asset Management to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Asset Management to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $50.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.97. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52 week low of $42.21 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $82.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Brookfield Asset Management

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 23.05%.

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 254,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $2,883,815.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,227,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,410,126.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 610,260 shares of company stock worth $6,909,229 in the last ninety days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 45,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 38,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAM. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.88.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

