Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,314.31

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,314.31 ($27.96) and traded as low as GBX 2,270 ($27.43). Brooks Macdonald Group shares last traded at GBX 2,310 ($27.91), with a volume of 3,963 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group from GBX 2,550 ($30.81) to GBX 2,350 ($28.40) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,228.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,314.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a market cap of £371.95 million and a P/E ratio of 2,030.97.

In other news, insider Dagmar Kent Kershaw purchased 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,360 ($28.52) per share, with a total value of £19,824 ($23,953.60).

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

