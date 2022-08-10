BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Shares Sold by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) by 90.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,310 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BRP were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOOO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of BRP by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of BRP by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BRP by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of BRP by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of BRP by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 733,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,297,000 after purchasing an additional 45,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

BRP stock traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,545. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 2.54. BRP Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $102.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.79 and a 200 day moving average of $73.43.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. BRP had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 305.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.04%.

DOOO has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of BRP from C$146.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Northcoast Research cut shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of BRP from C$128.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.15.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

