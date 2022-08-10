Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares during the quarter. Digimarc accounts for about 1.0% of Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digimarc were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Digimarc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Digimarc by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Digimarc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $876,000. Soapstone Management L.P. bought a new position in Digimarc in the 4th quarter worth $1,282,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DMRC traded up $1.61 on Wednesday, reaching $19.67. 4,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,228. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.12. The stock has a market cap of $392.83 million, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.32. Digimarc Co. has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $53.74.

Digimarc ( NASDAQ:DMRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 66.41% and a negative net margin of 151.69%. The business had revenue of $7.41 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Digimarc to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Digimarc to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 25th.

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc watermarks, a data carrier that provides a digital identity to media objects; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.

