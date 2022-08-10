Buckhead Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 42,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,244,240. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The stock has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

