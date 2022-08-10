Buckhead Capital Management LLC Has $4.51 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:ROP traded up $7.47 on Wednesday, reaching $436.30. 8,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $369.51 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $406.29 and its 200-day moving average is $434.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROP. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

