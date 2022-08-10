Buckhead Capital Management LLC Has $9.92 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and comprises approximately 2.1% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $9,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

NYSE BDX traded up $2.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.56 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $244.95 and a 200 day moving average of $256.04. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $231.46 and a one year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.71.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.