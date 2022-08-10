Buckhead Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 232,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,545,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 4,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sonoco Products

In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $105,399.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,063 shares in the company, valued at $318,969. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sonoco Products news, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $118,681.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,139.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $105,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,063 shares in the company, valued at $318,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sonoco Products Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE SON traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $63.27. The stock had a trading volume of 21,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $67.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.04.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SON. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Sonoco Products to $73.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.57.

About Sonoco Products

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Featured Articles

