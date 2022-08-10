Buckhead Capital Management LLC Increases Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,047 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.5% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 44.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,711 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on UNH shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.00.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $536.04. 75,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,315,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $507.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $500.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at $601,765,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,144 shares of company stock valued at $69,269,555. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

