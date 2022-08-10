Buckhead Capital Management LLC Sells 135 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,408,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 378.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,242,000 after purchasing an additional 54,175 shares during the period. Markel Corp bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,027,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 482,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,104,000 after acquiring an additional 42,177 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after acquiring an additional 31,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.59. 1,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.69 and a 1 year high of $155.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.24.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

THG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

