Buckhead Capital Management LLC Sells 180 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 49.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.20. 48,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,909,441. The company has a market cap of $79.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.68. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $171.96 and a one year high of $218.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 20.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total transaction of $10,007,204.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,397 shares in the company, valued at $140,362,870.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total transaction of $10,007,204.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,397 shares in the company, valued at $140,362,870.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $2,465,741.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,036,013.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,891 shares of company stock worth $26,199,246. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.85.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

