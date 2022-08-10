Burney Co. Has $3.91 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Burney Co. cut its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 121.8% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.30.

Shares of SHW stock traded up $11.81 on Wednesday, hitting $244.17. 37,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,255. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $214.22 and a one year high of $354.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $242.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.38.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

