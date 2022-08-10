Burney Co. Has $7.17 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Burney Co. decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,255 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.1% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 29,766 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,133,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Union Pacific by 17.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 481,624 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $131,582,000 after purchasing an additional 70,492 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 362,134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $98,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.9% during the first quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.36.

Union Pacific Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $6.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.00. 47,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,242,873. The stock has a market cap of $146.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

