Bytecoin (BCN) Price Hits $0.0001

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $11.25 million and $42,914.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.67 or 0.00686233 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000079 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org.

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.