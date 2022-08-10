Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Trading 8.4% Higher

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.04 and last traded at $17.01. 2,880 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 171,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on CLMT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.39. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 2.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLMT. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.