Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Trading 8.4% Higher

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.04 and last traded at $17.01. 2,880 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 171,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.
Several analysts recently commented on CLMT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.39. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 2.19.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.
