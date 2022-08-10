Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires 3,037 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 207.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 4,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 6.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LFUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $289.00 to $269.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Insider Activity

Littelfuse Price Performance

In other Littelfuse news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 2,074 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $578,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,730,038. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Littelfuse stock traded up $6.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.29. 513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,639. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.31 and a fifty-two week high of $334.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.20%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Articles

