Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires New Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 171,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,945,000 after acquiring an additional 33,533 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 67,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its position in Valero Energy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 51,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Valero Energy Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen raised their price target on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

Shares of VLO traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,969,823. The company has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.57%.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

See Also

