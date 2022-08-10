Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys New Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,810 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Teradata by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 256,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,641,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Teradata in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,095,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Teradata news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $74,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,622 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,540,565.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TDC. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Teradata from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

Shares of TDC traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.67. The company had a trading volume of 12,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,587. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.87.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $430.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.70 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 4.41%. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

