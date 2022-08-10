Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $1.07 Million in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 36,713 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in BOX by 245.5% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,460,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,192,000 after buying an additional 4,590,582 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BOX by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,020,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,303,000 after buying an additional 434,218 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BOX by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,784,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,128,000 after buying an additional 134,661 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 464.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,284,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,088,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,686,000 after purchasing an additional 370,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:BOX traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.46. 41,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,995. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.31 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.38. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04.
In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $343,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,395,137 shares in the company, valued at $36,901,373.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $343,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,395,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,901,373.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $384,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,447,315 shares in the company, valued at $37,123,629.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several brokerages have recently commented on BOX. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on BOX to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.56.
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
