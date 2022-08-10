Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $1.38 Million in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 14,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 486,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,541,000 after buying an additional 13,853 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 15.0% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 174,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after buying an additional 22,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 18.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 100,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after buying an additional 15,504 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNR traded up $1.68 on Wednesday, hitting $49.97. 20,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,578. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. Pentair plc has a one year low of $43.60 and a one year high of $80.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Pentair’s payout ratio is 24.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Pentair in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Pentair from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pentair from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.92.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

