Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2022

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Deere & Company by 2,797.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 181,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,220,000 after acquiring an additional 175,195 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Deere & Company by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 146.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $380,000. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $10.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $354.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,614. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $364.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.16. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $393.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $452.00 to $416.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.56.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

