Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $1.43 Million Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000. Humana accounts for about 0.4% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Humana by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Humana by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Humana by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HUM traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $485.29. 4,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,229. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $497.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $466.41 and a 200 day moving average of $445.11.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.63.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

