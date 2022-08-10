Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Sold by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 417,157 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 130,838 shares during the period. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce accounts for 1.9% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $50,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $809,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of CM stock traded up $1.55 on Wednesday, hitting $51.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $45.09 and a fifty-two week high of $66.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.07 and its 200-day moving average is $56.79.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 26.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a $0.645 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 46.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.71.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

