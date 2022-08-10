Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 816,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,384 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway comprises about 2.5% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $67,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CP. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,849,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,793,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,956 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,543,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,413,148,000 after buying an additional 14,404,285 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,258,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,385,204,000 after buying an additional 833,125 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 17,211,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,420,602,000 after buying an additional 1,819,700 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,626,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,053,519,000 after buying an additional 240,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $1.78 on Wednesday, hitting $81.07. 123,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,054,883. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $64.37 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CP shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.