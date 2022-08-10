Canandaigua National Corp Decreases Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Canandaigua National Corp lowered its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 3,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,234,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.07.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock traded up $3.47 on Wednesday, hitting $98.67. 7,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,546. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.43. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $84.95 and a 12-month high of $129.48.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 33.01%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

See Also

