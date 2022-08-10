Canandaigua National Corp Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP stock traded up $3.08 on Wednesday, reaching $252.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,507. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $251.57. The company has a market capitalization of $105.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.58.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.73.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.