Canandaigua National Corp Has $950,000 Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in V.F. were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Price Performance

V.F. stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.95. 42,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,421,827. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.45. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $43.08 and a 12 month high of $81.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.35.

V.F. Announces Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.40 per share, with a total value of $136,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,675. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.40 per share, with a total value of $136,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,675. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $453,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 107,493 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,107.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,630. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VFC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on V.F. to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.06.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

