Canandaigua National Corp Raises Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALGN. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $783,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Align Technology from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Align Technology Stock Performance

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,799.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology stock traded up $12.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $286.28. 13,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.78. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.86 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.25.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Further Reading

