Canandaigua National Corp Sells 259 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Canandaigua National Corp lessened its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWK. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 95.8% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 5.1 %

In other news, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 15,500 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

SWK stock traded up $4.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,803. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.51 and a 52 week high of $203.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.98.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.13%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

