Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55-$1.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion. Capri also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.85 EPS.

Capri Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPRI traded up $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.22. The company had a trading volume of 54,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,512. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.07. Capri has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $72.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.27.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. Capri had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capri will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPRI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Capri from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capri currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capri

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,240,000 after acquiring an additional 119,122 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Capri by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,182,000 after acquiring an additional 782,577 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Capri by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,981,000 after purchasing an additional 102,439 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,293,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Capri by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 444,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,834,000 after purchasing an additional 11,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.