Cardano Price Tops $0.55 on Top Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00002267 BTC on major exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $18.51 billion and $845.85 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00121528 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00038206 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00024346 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.30 or 0.00279795 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00036502 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,512,850,429 coins and its circulating supply is 33,934,048,406 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.