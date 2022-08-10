Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQW) Short Interest Down 98.0% in July

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the July 15th total of 102,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 369,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTAQW remained flat at $0.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.16. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.90.

