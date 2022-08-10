Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE) Short Interest Update

Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 78.3% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition in the first quarter worth $132,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,000,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cartica Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,717,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Cartica Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,499,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cartica Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,048,000. 29.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cartica Acquisition alerts:

Cartica Acquisition Stock Performance

CITE traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $10.08. 21,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,745. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02. Cartica Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

About Cartica Acquisition

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cartica Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartica Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.