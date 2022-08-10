Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Up 16%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 16% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.30 and last traded at $20.30. Approximately 40,544 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,672,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on SAVA shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Cassava Sciences Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.40 million, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAVA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 346.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 484.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 34.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

