Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Up 16%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 16% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.30 and last traded at $20.30. Approximately 40,544 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,672,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on SAVA shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 4th.
Cassava Sciences Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.40 million, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 0.68.
Cassava Sciences Company Profile
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
