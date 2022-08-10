CBC.network Market Capitalization Tops $1.63 Million (CBC)

CBC.network (CBC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. CBC.network has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and $84,265.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CBC.network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CBC.network has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,351.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003867 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004102 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002100 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00131130 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00037348 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00061701 BTC.

CBC.network Profile

CBC is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin.

Buying and Selling CBC.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBC.network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBC.network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CBC.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

