CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Stock Price Up 4.3%

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.25 and last traded at $50.25. Approximately 380 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.18.

CCDBF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on CCL Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.05.

CCL Industries Inc engages in manufacture and sale of labels, and provides media and software solutions. It operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

