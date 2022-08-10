CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 587,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CDW were worth $105,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.83.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $172.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.92. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $152.15 and a 12 month high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.18. CDW had a return on equity of 132.68% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

