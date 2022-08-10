Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Trading 6.1% Higher

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 20,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 13,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Ceapro Stock Up 7.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $43.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.43.

Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ceapro had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter.

Ceapro Company Profile

Ceapro Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and marketing of health and wellness products and technology relating to plant extracts in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry and Cosmeceutical Industry.

See Also

