Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cedar Fair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Cedar Fair from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Cedar Fair from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cedar Fair from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $55.00 price objective on Cedar Fair in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,742,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,513,000 after purchasing an additional 64,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Stock Up 0.8 %

Cedar Fair Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $42.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.70. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $62.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.