Celer Network (CELR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $27.42 Million

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $176.52 million and approximately $27.42 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded up 19.3% against the dollar. One Celer Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,434.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003871 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004103 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002093 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00131132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00037528 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00063752 BTC.

Celer Network Coin Profile

CELR is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 coins. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork.

Celer Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

