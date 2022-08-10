Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Celsius had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 136.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Celsius Stock Up 9.9 %

Shares of Celsius stock traded up $9.23 on Wednesday, reaching $102.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,086,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,268. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.16 and a beta of 1.97. Celsius has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $110.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CELH shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Maxim Group upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Celsius from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 5,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $382,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,034,787.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 13,500 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $1,349,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,314 shares in the company, valued at $7,027,181.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,500 shares of company stock valued at $18,158,440 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CELH. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 127.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Celsius during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Celsius by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Celsius by 20.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Further Reading

