Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Shares Gap Down to $13.10

Shares of Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.10, but opened at $12.50. Century Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.89, with a volume of 35 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair assumed coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Century Therapeutics from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Century Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.62 and a quick ratio of 16.62. The company has a market cap of $677.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:IPSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPSC. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 78,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 27,790 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Century Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $27,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $241,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 11.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 11.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

