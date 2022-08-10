CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Short Interest Update

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 87.3% from the July 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CF Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFBK traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.10. CF Bankshares has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.63.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 14.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that CF Bankshares will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Bankshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of CF Bankshares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is 7.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in CF Bankshares by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 74,721 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,418 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CF Bankshares by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 252,105 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 33,015 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in CF Bankshares by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 173,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 83,333 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael increased its holdings in CF Bankshares by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 17,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in CF Bankshares by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 74,151 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits and purchased loans, as well as other loans.

