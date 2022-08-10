ChainX Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.72 Million (PCX)

ChainX (PCX) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00003286 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ChainX has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. ChainX has a total market cap of $9.72 million and approximately $866,301.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00040410 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00014792 BTC.

ChainX’s total supply is 12,505,375 coins. The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org. ChainX’s official website is chainx.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

