Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Cowen

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen to $225.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GTLS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $225.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $212.60.

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $200.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 139.36 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $108.29 and a 12 month high of $206.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.75.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 16.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,272,000 after purchasing an additional 609,148 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 22.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,444,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,763,000 after purchasing an additional 269,051 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,389,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,627,000 after acquiring an additional 31,808 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Chart Industries by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,071,000 after purchasing an additional 517,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,127,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,688,000 after acquiring an additional 69,149 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

