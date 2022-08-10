China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.81

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.81 and traded as high as $2.98. China Automotive Systems shares last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 36,920 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAAS shares. Greenridge Global cut their price objective on China Automotive Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on China Automotive Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

China Automotive Systems Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $91.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.81.

Institutional Trading of China Automotive Systems

About China Automotive Systems

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Automotive Systems stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in China Automotive Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Rating ) by 399.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,324 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owned 0.08% of China Automotive Systems worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

