China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Short Interest Update

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the July 15th total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 306,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

China Construction Bank Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CICHY traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.43. The stock had a trading volume of 97,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,267. China Construction Bank has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $16.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.24.

China Construction Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.9224 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

