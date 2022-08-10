China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $41.09 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 19th. Citigroup lowered China Petroleum & Chemical from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.
China Petroleum & Chemical Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SNP opened at $46.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.72. The company has a market cap of $56.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.70. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 12 month low of $40.60 and a 12 month high of $55.03.
About China Petroleum & Chemical
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.
