China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $41.09 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 19th. Citigroup lowered China Petroleum & Chemical from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of NYSE SNP opened at $46.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.72. The company has a market cap of $56.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.70. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 12 month low of $40.60 and a 12 month high of $55.03.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 234.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 1,711.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

